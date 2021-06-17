Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
