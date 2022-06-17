This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
