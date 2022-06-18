For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
