Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.