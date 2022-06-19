This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
