Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
