This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 th…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednes…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low…