Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.