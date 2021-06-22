 Skip to main content
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

