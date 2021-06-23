Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.