Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.