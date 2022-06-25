For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
