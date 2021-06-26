Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
