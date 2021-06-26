 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics