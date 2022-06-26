Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
