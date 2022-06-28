 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

