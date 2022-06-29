Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
