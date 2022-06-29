 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

