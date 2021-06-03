Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.