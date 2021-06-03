Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 …
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecaste…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We wil…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. You may want to st…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…