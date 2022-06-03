For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is fore…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degree…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperature…