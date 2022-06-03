 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

