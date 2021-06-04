This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
