Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.