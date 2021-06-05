Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
