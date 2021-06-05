Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.