Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.