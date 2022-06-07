 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular