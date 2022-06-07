Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.