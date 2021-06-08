Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.