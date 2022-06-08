Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.