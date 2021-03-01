Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.