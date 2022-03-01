For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 6…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…