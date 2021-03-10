 Skip to main content
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

