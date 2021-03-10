Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
