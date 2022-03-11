For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
