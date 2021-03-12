 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

