This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
