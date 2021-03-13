Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.