For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount