Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. T…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. SW winds at 5 to…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…