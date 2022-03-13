Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.