Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

