Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. SW winds at 5 to…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mou…