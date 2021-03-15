 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

