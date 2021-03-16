 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics