Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.