Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain likely. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.