This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 48 degrees is toda…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's weather …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect tempe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Peri…