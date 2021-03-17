 Skip to main content
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

