Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
