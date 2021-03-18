Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.