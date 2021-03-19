This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
