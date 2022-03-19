 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular