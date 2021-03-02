 Skip to main content
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

