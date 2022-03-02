Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
