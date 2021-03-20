For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfal…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is foreca…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect tempe…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The Rocky Mount…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…