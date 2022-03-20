 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

