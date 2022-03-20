For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattere…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mou…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …