Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

