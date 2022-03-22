Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.