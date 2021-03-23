Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfal…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is foreca…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 45F. Win…