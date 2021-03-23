 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

