This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. T…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It loo…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattere…